Utility crews complete work on Oakwood Avenue gas lines; resurfacing project to begin soon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Drivers using Oakwood Avenue will soon have a freshly paved road to travel on.

Utility crews recently finished work to replace an aging six-inch cast iron gas line with a new six-inch HDPE (high density polyethylene) gas line.

“They are aging pipes and it`s a safety precaution on our part. They have been in service in some cases 50 to 60 years,” Huntsville Utilities Spokesperson Joe Gehrdes said.

With their work complete, the City of Huntsville is preparing to resurface the road, from Jordan Lane to North Memorial Parkway, beginning the week of July 9.

Contractors are on site prepping the area, modifying handicapped ramps, and completing any necessary concrete work ahead of the resurfacing. Weather depending, the job will take about two weeks.

“There was a lot of interest from members of the city council to get that project wrapped up as quickly as possible,” Gehrdes explained.

