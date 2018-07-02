× Three Atlanta Braves lead All-Star polls

ATLANTA , Ga — The latest all star voting poll is out with three Atlanta Braves leading the National League at their position.

Freddie Freeman currently has the first base position locked up with a whopping 2,905,301 votes. That’s the more than any other player in the National League. The 2-time all star is fourth in the NL in batting average hitting .315, Freeman is also tied with teammate Nick Markakis for 9th in the Bigs with 56 RBI.

Markakis leads all NL outfielders in voting with 2,457,648. The Gold Glover is having a career year hitting .326, good for 6th in the Major League. This would be his first All-Star appearance in his 13 year career.

Ozzie Albies leads a tight race for the second base spot with 1,857,185 votes. The 21-year-old infielder is making his case for Rookie of Year so far posting a .275 average and slamming 17 home runs.

Voting ends this Thursday, July 5th. The game takes place on July 17th at Washington’s Nationals Park.