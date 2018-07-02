× “That’s just how much they mean to us” – Albertville man keeps up fields of sunflowers in memory of his wife

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — There’s quite a sight in Albertville every summer, and the story behind it means a lot to a family that has enjoyed the view of thousands of flowers for decades.

It’s quiet outside an Albertville home. All you can hear are birds chirping and insects buzzing. There’s a chair for two people sitting under a tree. It faces a sight that’s something else: sunflowers, stretching in fields for as long as you can see.

They’re outside Earl Murray’s home. To him, they’re more than flowers. “I have a grandson who is 32 and he said he can’t remember a year when there wasn’t a sunflower.”

Throughout all those years the flowers were something Murray and his wife Ruby enjoyed together.

The fields started as a hobby for hunting. She grew to love the sunflowers, so every year for more than 40 years, the sunflowers have been outside their home.

“It wasn’t a question of ‘are we going to plant the sunflowers this year?’ it was ‘when are we going to plant sunflowers?’,” Murray said.

“She passed away six years ago and about nine months. The main thing now to me is the fact that they represent her, and her smiling face, and always loving.”

So he keeps the fields going, every year. “The seed comes from the flowers you’re looking at,” Murray explained.

“I’ll plant them until I’m put away. That’s just how much they mean to us as a family, and as an individual.”

Now, they’re going on four generations of family who enjoy them.