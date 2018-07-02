Still Serving Veterans provides military vets with a chance at employment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Are you struggling to find a job, a better job, or a career? Are you having difficulty translating your military experience and skills into job-relevant language? Are your resume and job search strategies leading you nowhere? Have you been surprised by the emotional roller coaster of transition and job change?

If so, Still Serving Veterans' Veteran Career & Transition Services counselors are standing by to assist you.

The mission of Still Serving Veterans is to serve and honor Veterans and their families, transitioning service members, and members of the Guard and Reserves by assisting them in securing meaningful employment and the Veteran benefits they have earned. All services are provided at no charge.

Enabled by a generous grant from the Call of Duty Endowment (CODE), the program assisted with 737 job placements in 2016 and 746 job placements as of October 2017.

They say that helping veterans find the right job is a team effort and Still Serving Veterans is proud of its partnership with RecruitMilitary. RecruitMilitary sponsors more than 100 job fairs in 52 cities annually.

For more information or help, contact Still Serving Veterans at (256) 883-7035 or on their website.