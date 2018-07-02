Staying safe while sharing the roads with motorcycles this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Four people died in motorcycles crashes this past weekend alone in the Tennessee Valley. The summer months are especially dangerous for motorcyclists and all drivers, especially as we are in the middle of the 100 Deadliest Days.

"That's where we have our most fatalities," said Alabama Senior Tropper Chuck Daniel, talking about the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

During the summer months, the increase in teen drivers, impaired drivers, and just a general increase of cars and motorcycles on the road lead to more wrecks and fatalities.

"Motorcycles rivers are usually you're best drivers on the road because they have to be," said Daniel.

He said motorcycle riders should be continually scanning the road. And not ride too close to the traffic in front of them, or to other motorists. Drivers in passenger cars also need to constantly check their surroundings.

"If I'm going left, people tend to look left first, and then they'll look right it'll be okay, and they never look back left again, and somethings changed in that short period of time," Daniel said.

Trooper Daniel said everyone on the road needs to stay focused, stay alert, and stay at the speed limit.

"Just remember the faster you drive the harder you crash. And it's tough to survive a crash at the speed limit," Daniel said.

He said drivers can do something about the 100 deadliest days. He said if drivers focus on the road and not their passengers or electronics those numbers will dramatically go down.