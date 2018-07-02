See the sample ballots for the Primary Runoff Election scheduled for July 17, 2018
Residents in the state of Alabama return to the polls in January to finalize the ballot for the General Election in November. The voter registration deadline has already passed for the Primary Runoff, but voters have until July 12 to apply for an absentee ballot if necessary.
Here are the sample ballots:
Colbert County
DeKalb County
Franklin County
Jackson County
Lauderdale County
Lawrence County
Limestone County
Madison County
Marshall County
Morgan County
Don’t forget, Alabama state law says if you voted in the Primary Election, you must vote on the same party’s ballot. Meaning, if you requested a Republican Ballot at the check-in desk, you must do the same for the runoff. All registered voters who vote in the General Election, scheduled for November 6, will be given the same ballot.