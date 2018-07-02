× Police: Decatur cyclist hit by car on Saturday, transported to Huntsville Hospital

DECATUR, Ala. — A bicyclist is in the hospital after colliding with a vehicle Saturday morning, according to Decatur police.

Officials report Darrell Eugene Taylor, 52, was hit on June 30 at the intersection of Beltline Road and Central Parkway Southwest.

Emergency crews responded after a caller said Taylor had “obvious head injuries.” Authorities determined he attempted to cross Beltline but was hit by a vehicle in southbound lanes.

Taylor was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital by AirEvac, according to the report.

Authorities believe his injuries are non-life threatening.

The investigation is still ongoing. No charges are filed against the driver.