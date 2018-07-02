× Police arrest DeKalb County man on a murder charge after leading authorities to the body

VALLEY HEAD, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a murder charge after being questioned by authorities.

Police arrest Marcus Gordon Ricketts, 22 of Valley Head, at his residence on Road 9095 in Valley Head after leading deputies and investigators to the body in the woods behind the residence.

The investigation is still ongoing and authorities are still waiting for identification from the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris said, “This subject has been missing since May and a missing person report was filed. We received information that this person had been possibly stabbed or struck with a blunt object, stuffed in a 55-gallon drum that was sealed at both ends and poured with lose concrete. It only took a short amount of time to locate the barrel.”

Sheriff Harris continued, “We had a lot of assistant from our Deputies, Investigators, the District Attorney’s Office, Mark Hopwood from the Department of Forensic Science at Jacksonville State University, Sylvania Police Department and various agencies and I would like to thank them all for their hard work.”