Nonprofit works to find forever home for puppy rescued from 50 foot hole

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - A potentially heartbreaking story had a happy ending after a 7-week-old deaf puppy named Toffee was successfully rescued from a 50-foot hole early Saturday morning. She fell down there at about 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon and hung in there until volunteers were able to scoop her out.

Now, Toffee and her brothers and sisters are all available for adoption. A New Leash on Life animal rescue is searching for the right forever home for this now famous dog with disabilities.

After the rescue went viral, the nonprofit was overwhelmed by people contacting them about Toffee.

"It kind of took on a life of its own. People from all over the world and communities nearby were contacting us. It's been incredible. We had over 1000 emails into our email address on Friday morning," A New Leash on Life, volunteer for marketing and promotions, Julie Webb said.

All the dogs the nonprofit has available for adoption are listed on their website. If people would like to adopt a pet all they have to do is click apply, and those applications have come pouring in for Toffee. That comes with its benefits and challenges.

"There's been a huge interest in adopting Toffee, obviously," Webb said. More than 100 people have expressed interest in adopting her.

"We're going to have a lot of volunteer hours going through those applications," Webb said.

Toffee is deaf and partially blind. Volunteers wondered if it would take a while to find her a permanent home. With so many people clamoring to adopt her, it's not about finding a home, it's about finding the right home.

"The folks who are going to have the patience the time to spend on doing some special training," Webb said.

They also want to make sure her new family isn't just adopting her because she is famous.

The team at A New Leash on Life has time on their side as they search for the right owner since the puppies won't be ready to take home for a few more weeks.