× Keeping your pets safe during the 4th of July fireworks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It is not Independence Day yet, but that hasn`t stopped folks from already shooting off fireworks.

The loud noise doesn`t always sit well with pets. In fact, it sends some of them into a panic.

To most animals, it`s an unfamiliar sound to them. “Animals can become very frightened and it is really important that we as their pet owners be responsible for them,” Huntsville Animal Services Care Supervisor Karen Buchan said.

There are ways to make your pet comfortable when the fireworks go off. “Put them inside the house or your garage with some air flow. Crates are helpful too. Cover it with a blanket, towel, or sheet. It`s kind of like an enclosure that makes them feel safe and secured,” Buchan said.

Every year when pets get spooked they often times run away. This is why Buchan said all pets need an ID or license tag. “Because when fireworks go off in the sky they are great looking for us, but for animals, it can be very scary. So sudden loud noises can be very frightening to any type of animal,” Buchan said.

Distractions are also great for pets, like turning on the television or playing music.