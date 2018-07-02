Heat, Humidity and Storms: a daily dose of ‘more of the same’

Spotty showers and thunderstorms developed again Monday afternoon, and you can expect more of the same each day this week and over the weekend. A weak disturbance near the Gulf Coast enhanced the coverage of tropical downpours today; it moves a little farther west on Tuesday. That lowers the chance of rain, but it does not totally get rid of the showers.

The chance of rain drops to around 20% for Tuesday: a few isolated thunderstorms, a partly sunny sky, and an east-southeast breeze just strong enough to take the edge of the sultry, summertime heat.

Rain chances rise later this week when a weak cool front moves into (and stalls over) the Tennessee Valley between Friday and Sunday.

Independence Day: The Fourth of July looks hot and generally dry; most of us miss out on the natural fireworks of daytime thunderstorms, but a few of them are possible (20% chance of rain). It looks hot and humid with a heat index close to 100ºF in the hottest part of the day (Noon to 6 PM).

Isolated storms are nothing to sneeze at this time of year, though! They can bring strong wind gusts, heavy rain and intense lightning at a moment’s notice.

Cold front coming? Exactly six months ago (Monday), the morning low was 8ºF and the high was 32ºF. We were in the midst of one of the coldest four week periods on record in Huntsville.

The period from May 1 to June 30 was the warmest such period on record in Huntsville in 2018 (mainly because it was so humid that overnight lows couldn’t drop to the normal range).

Now, a cold front is coming. It’s not going to make it cold – or even cool. It will enhance our chance of thunderstorms from Friday through the weekend, though! Expect widespread (but still scattered and uneven) thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. Depending on how far south that front gets, storms may thin out some on Sunday and Monday.

