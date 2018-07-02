× Concerts in the Park event cancelled July 2 due to weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Concerts in the Park event, featuring the Huntsville Concert Band, and Huntsville’s In the Mood Big Swing Band, scheduled for July 2 has been cancelled due to the threat of scattered thunderstorms.

Organizers say that “weather conditions, public safety and the ability to set up sound and production for the evening’s performers all factor into Arts Huntsville and Huntsville Parks & Recreation’s decision to move forward with Concerts in the Park each week. We appreciate the public’s understanding and look forward to seeing everyone on Monday, July 9th, for performances by Alan Little with .45 Surprise and Dirt Circus!”

You can stay up to date with this season’s Concerts in the Park series on the Facebook event page.

Remaining scheduled concerts:

July 9 Alan Little with .45 Surprise Dirt Circus

July 16 Wanda Wesolowski The World Forgot

July 23 Cristina Lynn Bordertown

July 30 DMR Soul Like Sons

August 6 Ashley Smith Big Daddy Kingfish

