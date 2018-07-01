Toffee to make her first public appearance Sunday in Jones Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 7-week-old deaf puppy who fell down a hole Thursday has a ‘new leash on life.’ The organization of the same name is celebrating Toffee with her first public appearance where those who supported and hoped for her rescue can meet the little pup.

‘A New Leash on Life’ posted on their Facebook page Sunday that after some much-needed rest, Toffee will be up and ready to meet people who cheered the rescuers on at the PetSmart in Jones Valley from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the store confirmed she will be there. The Paint Rock Fire department, volunteers and the Roto-Rooter team in Huntsville were part of that effort, posting Facebook photos with the pup Saturday morning.

The animal advocacy group will also have adoptable dogs and cats “just as special as Toffee” that they hope will find a new home.