× Recall issued for nearly 8,000 bottles of Wish-Bone dressing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pinnacle Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling nearly 8,000 units of their Wish-Bone House Italian Salad Dressing according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall is for 15-ounce bottles with a “Best If Used By” date of Jan. 13, 2019. Consumers can find the date on the neck label of the bottle.

Pinnacle Foods issued the recall after learning from a customer about mislabeled bottles. The product contains milk and egg, known allergens not declared on the bottle.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The company advises consumers to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646. Hours: Daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time.