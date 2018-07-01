Parents of sextuplets host 5k run to thank the city of Albertville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - The Waldrop family, who recently welcomed sextuplets, hosted a 5k fun run to raise money for the city of Albertville on Sunday.

The city hosted a gender reveal 5k run back in 2017 for the Waldrop family, to help raise money as they prepared to welcome the sextuplets. 11 months later, Eric and Courtney Waldrop wanted to return the favor with a 5-k run of their own.

"It was really important to do this event because the town and community has been so gracious to us and so supportive of us and we've just have felt every prayer," said Courtney.

The community came out to enjoy music, food and fun.

"This family means a lot to me. We have kids the same age. So I've been willing to do any and everything that this family needs," said Katie Ball, a family friend.

"Albertville is a great city. They love the Waldrops. We all love the Waldrops," said Ginger Carroll, a family friend of why she came to the race.

Of course, everyone's favorite part of the event was meeting the six precious babies.

"We wanted to come out and show our love and support for the Waldrops," said Carroll. "We've been with them since the day that they were born."

To show thanks to a community thats done so much for them, all of the proceeds for the 5k run will be given back to Albertville City Schools and the Pregnancy Crisis Center.