Motorcycle crash claims the life of Cullman County man

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man from Bremen on Saturday according to state troopers. Officials say 46-year-old Joseph Andrew Hopkins was driving a 1994 Honda motorcycle on Cullman County 109 when the vehicle hit a culvert, a tunnel that allows water to flow under a road.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. four miles south of Dodge City according to authorities. Officials say Hopkins was taken to the University of Alabama Birmingham Medical Center in Birmingham where he passed away from injuries.

Alabama State Troopers are still investigating the crash.