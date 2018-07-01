More Summertime Storms Possible This Week

July is starting off with some serious summer heat and humidity! Highs this afternoon will warm into the low 90s, while the ‘feels like’ temperature climbs into the 100ºF – 105ºF range. Try to avoid doing anything strenuous outdoors between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. If you do have to spend time outside, protect yourself from heat illnesses by taking frequent breaks in the air conditioning or shade, drinking plenty of water, and wearing light colors.

You’ll also need to be on the lookout for a few more spotty storms this afternoon. A weak disturbance moving along the Gulf Coast will send in more moisture from the southeast Sunday and Monday. That will be enough to support hit-or-miss storms through the afternoon hours, but as is the usual case in the summertime, once the sun sets storms will dissipate.

More Scattered Storms This Week: A typical summertime pattern for us involves a lot of heat and humidity to fuel afternoon pop-up storms, but also an upper-level ridge to suppress widespread storms. This week the upper-level ridge that would normally keep storm chances limited will weaken just enough to allow a disturbance in the Gulf to bring in higher storm chances.

Monday looks like the best chance at scattered storms, at around a 40% chance of any given community getting rain. That will come as the low pressure system in the Gulf moves westward across the Alabama and Mississippi coasts.

Happy Independence Day! Your Fourth of July forecast will depend on how well that ridge can build back up by Wednesday. At this point Wednesday is looking mainly dry, but a drier afternoon will lead to a hotter afternoon.

While we can’t rule out a few isolated storms, the heat and humidity will likely be a bigger impact to folks who want to spend the day outside.

Expect a high in the mid-90s with a heat index above 100ºF on Independence Day. You can use Live Alert 19 to your advantage to keep track of any storms that manage to pop-up too.