Madison County man and woman killed in motorcycle crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A Madison man and Huntsville woman lost their lives Saturday in a single-vehicle crash according to state troopers. Officials say 49-year-old Michael Wood and 53-year-old Judith Mayhew were driving on Union Grove Road, eight miles north of Arab at the time of the crash.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. when the 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle they were driving went off the road, hit a concrete curb and then struck two unoccupied vehicles according to authorities. Officials say both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.