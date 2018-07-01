Fatal motorcycle crash claims the life of Russellville man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — A Russellville man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday morning according to officials. Authorities say 39-year-old Donald Thomas Brewer Jr. lost his life while driving a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle on Franklin County Road 56, less than 100 feet east of Russellville.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. when the motorcycle ran off the road in a curve and hit a barbed wire fence and posts according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers are still investigating the crash.