Endangered Child Alert issued for 2-year-old from Tennessee

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has just issued an Endangered Child Alert for 2-year-old Brooklyn Galusha from Whitwell, Tenn. Officials say she is thought to be with her non-custodial grandmother, 43-year-old Crystal Yvonne Witt, who is now facing charges of custodial interference.

Galusha is described as standing three feet tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you see either of them or have any information the TBI asks you to call them at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 423-942-2525.