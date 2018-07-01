Boaz police locate 13-year-old boy

BOAZ, Ala. — The Boaz Police Department confirms 13-year-old Dakota Wood has been located.

Previously reported

BOAZ, Ala. — The Boaz Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 13-year-old Dakota Wood.

Dakota was last seen at the Boaz Walmart supercenter around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say he ran from a family member’s vehicle and hasn’t been seen since.

Dakota is 5ft tall, weighs about 95 pounds and has blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow/orange Nike t-shirt, black Under Armour shorts and brown flip-flops.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-6812 or your local law enforcement.