Authorities confirm three found dead in Limestone County, death investigation underway

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A death investigation is underway in Limestone County.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirms three bodies were found at a home on Pinedale Road in the Ardmore area.

Investigators are looking for Darwin Brazier. Brazier is believed to possibly be in Madison County. Authorities advise the public to not confront him because he is possibly armed and likely dangerous.

Shooting suspect Darwin Brazier, 43, is possibly armed and likely dangerous. Use caution and do not approach if you see him. Call LCSO at 256-232-0111. pic.twitter.com/pONnB53GFc — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) July 1, 2018

The sheriff’s office all three victims died as a result of apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators said they located a vehicle belonging to the suspect on Macedonia Rd in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is assisting there and has brought a k9 unit to help, according to Lt. Donny Shaw of MCSO.

The suspect was not at that location and is still at large. Law enforcement say the suspect, Darwin Brazier, is the ex-husband of one of the victims, whose identities have not yet been released.

UPDATE: Investigators located the suspect vehicle on Macedonia Rd in Madison Co. Suspect was not at that location and is still at large. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) July 1, 2018

