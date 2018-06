LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – One person has died after a motorcycle wreck in Limestone County, Alabama State Troopers said Saturday.

State Troopers said they were working the serious motorcycle crash starting at 12:28 PM.

Law enforcement said it was a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 72. One person, who was driving a motorcycle, died. No other injuries were reported.

Law enforcement have not released the victim’s name.