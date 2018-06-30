Strong Passwords: Key to Securing Your Identity

Digital Guardian reports that consumer password security habits are improving slightly, but there is still a lot of room for improvement. According to their survey findings, 62% of consumers, averaged across all age groups, still reuse passwords for multiple accounts. Only 56% report using complex passwords and 48% use two-factor authentication.
Why are good password habits important? In short, they are the gateway to identity. According to Carly Okyle, Entrepreneur.com, “90% of employee passwords are crackable within 6 hours”. If this is true for employee, it’s true for all consumers. Diligence with passwords can help you avoid identity theft, scams and possible loss of funds – a headache that no one needs. How can you improve your password security? Take a look at the password tips listed below.
Top 10 Passwords Not to Use
- 123456
- password
- 12345
- 12345678
- qwerty
- 123456789
- 1234
- baseball
- dragon
- football
Source: BBB.org
How to Make Your Passwords Stronger
- Create passwords that are at least 8-10 characters in length. Be sure to include upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters like!|*@.
- Change your passwords frequently. Avoid simply changing a number or substituting a number for a letter – i.e. hack3r.
- Don’t use the same password for multiple accounts. If a hacker compromises one of your accounts he will have access to all of those with the same password.
- Avoid using birth dates or the names of your children, spouse, or a favorite pet. This information can be easily obtained from social media or other online resources.
- Never share passwords with anyone.
- Use a password manager to help store them securely. Avoid storing passwords in an unencrypted email.
- Opt for two factor authentication to access your accounts, whenever possible. This will provide an extra layer of security to help keep corporate and customer data safe.
Sources: BBB.org, Stay Safe Online, Digital Guardian.
For more password tips and statistics, go to Password Statistics: The Bad, the Worse and the Ugly (Infographic) and Why Your Password is Hackerbait (Infographic) .
Also check out Passwords & Securing Your Accounts at Stay-Safe-Online.
To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker.
To find trustworthy businesses, go to bbb.org.