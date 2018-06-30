Report: Multiple injured after tourist train derails at Noccalula Falls in Gadsden.

GADSDEN, Ala. — A train derailment at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden Saturday afternoon left multiple adults and children injured according to our news partners at WBMA.

Officials say injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

According to the Gadsden Mayor’s office, the tourist train derailed at a curve, near the petting zoo.

Park officials took to Facebook just before 2:30 p.m. to announce that Noccalula Falls Park will be closed for the rest of the day. Gadsden police are investigating what caused the derailment.