CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – One person was injured during a motorcycle wreck in Cullman County, Alabama State Troopers said Saturday.

Troopers said they responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Cullman County 109 at 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Law enforcement said one person, the driver, was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

