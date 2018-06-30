Man in custody after pulling out a gun at immigration policy protest in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A man is in custody after pulling out a gun at a protest in Big Spring Park according to Huntsville police. Police say no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

‘Families Belong Together’, is part of a Nationwide Day of Action protesting “the Trump administration’s policy of forcibly separating children from their parents and demand that separated families immediately be reunified.” Officials say the incident happened around 12 p.m. when the event began.

Police say an agitator came to the rally in counter-protest when he got into a verbal confrontation with someone at the protest. The two got in an argument and the man pulled out a gun according to officials.

Police were able to take the man into custody and no shots were fired. Huntsville Police Department is reminding the public that you cannot have a firearm within 1,000 ft. of a protest.

The ‘Families Belong Together’ protest has resumed as planned.