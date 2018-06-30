Last call at Amendment XXI: Popular Huntsville bar closes after 8 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Before closing up shop for good, the owners of Amendment XXI, a popular bar in downtown Huntsville, wanted to go out with a bang Saturday.

"It's kind of in my blood. When I hear this music, it gets me moving," said Huntsville resident Debbie Preece.

Many people gathered to grab a cool drink, to enjoy some smooth music and to say goodbye.

"At least since I moved here about eight and a half years ago, this has kind of been jazz central," said Pete Harrison, a member of the Devere Pride Trio.

Regulars like Harrison say the corner of Washington and Randolph won't be the same without owner John Robinson.

"You miss the vibe. It's kind of halfway between a cocktail lounge and a Starbucks, with all of the overstuffed chairs," added Harrison.

After eight years of business, Amendment XXI's owners went to court with the building owner over back rent money. Sources say the owners of Amendment XXI must vacate the property by July 5th.