Huntsville Symphony Orchestra offers free music education in ‘Music Explorers Club’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Experts say that music education is very beneficial at a young age. It can help to develop the areas of the brain related to language and reasoning.

The Huntsville Symphony Orchestra recognizes this importance and wants to give everyone the opportunity to learn about music. To do that the Orchestra is bringing free music education to the Huntsville-Madison County Public County.

The 'Music Explorers Club' has two meetings scheduled this summer. The program will run Monday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 18 at 1:30 p.m. This free, educational expedition, led by HSO musicians, teaches children of all ages all about music and musical instruments.

Each class begins with a short warm-up where children have the opportunity to make some music of their own while learning about beat and rhythm. Then, an HSO musician will lead a segment about their instrument(s) and their time in the symphony.

Music Explorer Passports are distributed at the end of each class and once the explorers collect six musical instrument stamps, they are given a special prize.

Membership in the Music Explorers Club is free to children and families. To see 'Music Explorers Club' fall and spring concert season dates and for more information, you can visit their website.