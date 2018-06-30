× Hazel Green man killed in three-vehicle wreck in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama State Troopers confirm a Hazel Green man died in a three-vehicle wreck Sunday afternoon.

Brandon Michael Bennett, 22, was killed when the 2005 Yamaha motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Impala at the intersection U.S. 72 and Burgreen Road eight miles west of Athens.

Authorities say the Impala then struck a 2017 Nissan Versa.

Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.