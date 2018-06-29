Woman struck by lightning during severe storm remains in coma

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville woman struck by lightning Thursday is in a coma at Huntsville Hospital, according to family members.
Family members tell us 73-year-old Jo Somers is a local civil engineer who has been a pioneer for women in her industry.
The Hampton Cove Homeowners' Association said she was inspecting a sea wall as the storm arrived.
Family members say doctors are watching Somers closely. She remains in a coma as of Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the incident around 2:00 Thursday afternoon.
HEMSI emergency officials took Somers to the Huntsville Hospital Trauma Unit.
Neighbors say Somers was standing under a tree when the lightning struck, critically injuring her.
34.730369 -86.586104