‘What is that cloud?’ Thursday’s storms create ominous features in the sky

As storms roll into the Tennessee Valley, we get a ton of emails regarding the weather developing where you live.

Everything from tornados caught on camera to oddly shaped clouds moving across the sky, your questions are asked and our meteorologists are here to answer.

What is that cloud?

Let’s start off with a shelf cloud — this one was sent to us by Ken Nelson in Pulaski, Tennessee.

A shelf cloud is the leading edge of rain cooled air falling to the ground, shoving warm and humid air upwards ahead of it. We see shelf clouds a lot here in the Valley, especially in the summer time.

This is a roll cloud submitted to us by Aaron Terrell in Fort Payne (right).

A roll cloud is similar to a shelf cloud, but the “rolling” portion is indeed spinning like a rolling pin, and it is separated from the base of the storm clouds.

This photo from Courtney Haynes shows the underside of the storm clouds that moved over the Tennessee River and I-65 once the shelf clouds passed.

That agitated look to the clouds show that a lot of turbulence is occurring above — these could be considered asperitas, but storm spotters call this “the whale’s mouth”.

And here is a photo of what seems to be a tropical funnel that developed in Pisgah on Thursday. Amanda Barber and her husband spotted this at approximately 12:45pm. They noticed this above the field across from their house on County Road 83.

We sometimes see tropical funnels in the summer time when enough low lying shear develops close to the ground.

