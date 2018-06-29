Two-vehicle wreck causes delay on Memorial Parkway Friday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two people are in the hospital after their vehicles collided on the morning of June 29. Traffic is at a standstill at the intersection of Green Cove Road and Memorial Parkway.

WHNT’s Courtney Crown reports a person from each vehicle was transported to Huntsville Hospital after they crashed into each other Friday around 6:30 a.m. She adds traffic is slowly moving on northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway South.

A female driver is reported to have life threating injuries. A male passenger, from the other vehicle, is in serious condition though non-life threatening.

She tells drivers to be aware Friday morning on their way to work or destination.

DRIVERS BEWARE: slow moving traffic in northbound lanes of Memorial Pkwy S. in Huntsville. Apparent 2-vehicle crash at Green Cove Rd. and Pkwy is causing backups. @whnt @HsvPolice pic.twitter.com/4t01UZ5syD — Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) June 29, 2018

🚨You can see the traffic situation at Hobbs Island Road northbound and beyond. Slow down when driving through this area, please. @whnt 🚦🚨 pic.twitter.com/jAR9XcuMtX — Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) June 29, 2018

Scene at Citgo gas station at corner of Green Cove rd and Memorial Pkwy S. in Huntsville. @whnt Working for details now pic.twitter.com/MQqmquQCOV — Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) June 29, 2018

Per @HsvPolice : 2 people transported to hospital, one each from the two vehicles involved.

Woman driver has life threatening injuries, male passenger is in serious condition though non-life threatening. Happened around 6:30 am. @whnt https://t.co/zhug5RMq6X — Courtney Crown (@CourtCrownWHNT) June 29, 2018