Two-vehicle wreck causes delay on Memorial Parkway Friday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two people are in the hospital after their vehicles collided on the morning of June 29. Traffic is at a standstill at the intersection of Green Cove Road and Memorial Parkway.
WHNT’s Courtney Crown reports a person from each vehicle was transported to Huntsville Hospital after they crashed into each other Friday around 6:30 a.m. She adds traffic is slowly moving on northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway South.
A female driver is reported to have life threating injuries. A male passenger, from the other vehicle, is in serious condition though non-life threatening.
She tells drivers to be aware Friday morning on their way to work or destination.