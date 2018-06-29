The Summit of Fort Payne is still touching lives one year later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT PAYNE, Ala. - The Summit of Fort Payne is still treating women mental health and drug addiction with their new one year program. Since they've opened last year, three women have graduated and they're continuing to change even more lives.

The Summit opened back in February of 2017. It's the first rehabilitation program of its kind in DeKalb County that is dedicated to women and their addictions. "We've been open a little over a year now. We've graduated three ladies. We've got two that are getting ready to graduate," said Debra Garner, the director.

The one year program focuses on Christian ministry to help ten selected ladies overcome different obstacles in their lives. "Hey, we lived. We learned. We've grown. We've changed. We've had a lot of changes but it's all been good," said Garner.

Some of those biggest changes are seen in the graduates of their program. "I can give back to what I was given to these girls," said one graduate.

Brandy Childress was one of the original women brought into The Summit when it first opened. "I had a strong addiction to crystal meth and pain pills. I was actually in the DeKalb County Jail when The Summit was introduced to me," said Childress.

She said 12 long months of discipleship changed her life in a way she never imagined. "It has shown me who I want to be as far as a mom with a special needs child and as far as a daughter of the king."

Every Tuesday, she's back at The Summit to pass on her experiences to the women after her. "It blesses me, more than it blesses them," said Childress.

The Summit says they're grateful for the full support of the community, and they hope to touch even more lives in the years to come. If you know or have a loved one that could benefit from The Summit, they can access more information at www.summitoffortpayne.com.