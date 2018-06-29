Storms Mainly West Today – High Heat This Weekend

It was an active Thursday in the Tennessee Valley with numerous reports of wind damage and power outages. The greater chance of strong to severe storms will be out west today. If you are west of I-65, you have a greater chance compared to everyone to the east. The storm track shifts to the west over Mississippi and south Alabama today. The main threats remain wind and hail.

Look for a very hot Friday and weekend across the Tennessee Valley. A *Heat Advisory* is already in effect for Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, and Lawrence Counties for Friday afternoon and evening. Areas void of thunderstorms will feel like 105°-107° this afternoon. That heat advisory could be extended eastward Saturday and Sunday to include most of the Tennessee Valley.

Here is a look at the temperature and heat index over the next several days. Today through Sunday will be the hottest of all. Make sure you take breaks if you are working outside and try to get things done early in the morning or late in the evening. Rain chances are only 20% Saturday and Sunday.