× Social media and alert citizens helped Boaz Police put a man suspected of multiple crimes in jail

BOAZ, Ala. — Social media likes and shares, alert citizens, and a neighboring law enforcement agency helped Boaz Police Department investigators put a man who confessed to multiple crimes in at least two counties in jail.

It all started on the Boaz Police Department Facebook page. “We’d gotten some video from a homeowner,” Chief Josh Gaskin said. The video showed a man burglarizing a vehicle. “We posted it on our Facebook page,” Gaskin added.

Social media users recognized the man as Hunter Moore. “Then at that point, we just began looking for him,” Gaskin said. Investigators posted Moore’s picture to Facebook. People started sharing the post, including the Albertville Police Department.

Someone saw those posts on Facebook and tipped off officers as to where Moore was. When Boaz investigators and officers with the Albertville Police Department arrived, Moore saw them and took off.

Not for long.

“A citizen in Albertville actually spotted Mr. Moore in one of the local businesses there and notified Albertville police,” Gaskin said, “Albertville police responded, made contact with Mr. Moore, and took him into custody.”

Boaz investigators showed Moore the video, but say wasn’t news him – he’d seen it online. “He did confirm to us that it was, in fact, him in those videos and that he actually committed those thefts,” Gaskin said.

Investigators say they found stolen property, drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle Moore was in. They say he admitted to a number of vehicle burglaries and thefts in multiple cities. Moore is facing a slew of charges in Boaz, Albertville, Guntersville, and Oneonta. Officers charged him with three counts of burglary of an auto, theft of property 1st, theft of property, 3rd, theft of property 4th, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. There could be more charges coming.

Gaskin said they are grateful to the concerned citizens and the cooperation of the Albertville Police Department in getting Moore off of the streets.