Rescue efforts underway for puppy trapped in hole in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There’s a rescue effort underway in south Huntsville. A 7-week-old puppy fell down in a hole and has been trapped since Thursday evening.

Toffee, the 7-week-old puppy, is being fostered by a family in south Huntsville, off Four Mile Post Road. The person took to the Facebook group “Lost and Found Pets – Huntsville, AL/Madison County” to post the need for help saying. She says the fire department and cave rescuers made an attempt to save Toffee on Thursday, but had to stop when it got dark.

This morning, the rescue effort continues. We understand Chief Mac McFarlen is headed to Lemlock Drive.

Some estimate the puppy to be 50-60 feet under ground. They say the hole varies in size, but isn’t large enough for a human to clime down there.