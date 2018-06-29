× Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville Prepped for July Resurfacing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Motorists using Oakwood Avenue will soon have a freshly paved road to travel.

Utility crews recently finished work to replace an aging six-inch cast iron gas line with a new six-inch HDPE (high density polyethylene) gas line. With their work complete, the City is preparing to resurface the road, from Jordan Lane to North Memorial Parkway, beginning the week of July 9.

“Huntsville Utilities has been working diligently to finish their work ahead of schedule, and our contractor is now on site mobilizing to begin after the holiday,” said Chris McNeese, Director of Public Works. “Because of the extensive utility work, this will be a full milling and resurfacing project. We’ll have a smooth road when we’re finished.”

Contractors are on site prepping the area, modifying handicapped ramps, and completing any necessary concrete work ahead of the resurfacing. Weather depending, the job will take about two weeks.