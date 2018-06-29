× Manhunt in Chilton County causes lane closures on I-65

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. – The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office says they are on a manhunt right now, and it may impact traffic on Interstate 65.

The station’s Facebook page has a post that says they are near the Shelby County Line with a dog team looking for someone. Deputies expect to stop traffic when the dog team has to cross the interstate.

They ask motorists to please be patient. At least one person commented that traffic was at a stand-still in the area.

The sheriff’s office says we can expect more details on the search in the near future.