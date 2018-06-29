Huntsville real estate company joins global network Thursday, second in Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A spokesperson with a Rocket City real estate company claims they became the second in the state to join a list of independent sales associates across the world on June 28 to provide unique opportunities for its clients.

Director of Marketing Morgan Nicodemus announces Amanda Howard Real Estate is the newest member of Sotheby's's International Realty Affiliates LLC global network Thursday which gives them options to provide her clients a luxurious lifestyle.

The owner and operator, Amanda Howard, explains why the company decided to embark in the international venture.

“In today’s fast-moving world of real estate and technology, it is crucial we proactively consider every opportunity to better serve our clients while remaining true to our values and mission as an independently owned and operated company,” Howard said, in the release.

She adds her clients and Huntsville's expansion also provided the inspiration.

“In listening to our clients’ needs, and anticipating the growth of our community, we believe we offer unparalleled service in helping with the purchase of a lifestyle, not just a home,” Howard said. “We realize that as a client-driven boutique brokerage, we have the opportunity to provide more. After extensive vetting--we have found the opportunity that will help set our abilities apart from the rest.”

The company, now called Amanda Howard Sotheby's International Realty, will remain independently owned and operated

Amanda Howard Sotheby's International Realty was established in 2009 as Amanda Howard Real Estate. They serve the residential real estate markets in North Alabama, including Greater Huntsville/Madison County and Lake Guntersville, according to the release. The Sotheby’s International Realty network currently has more than 22,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in 950 offices in 70 countries and territories worldwide.