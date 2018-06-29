Heat-related illnesses: How to stay cool during this weekend’s heat advisory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a heat advisory in effect in the Tennessee Valley until Saturday night. The feels like temperature could range from 105 to 107. In these temperatures, heat stroke and heat exhaustion can occur.

Many people have heard the terms heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

But what is the difference?

Heat stroke occurs when a person can no longer regulate their body temperature. Body temperatures can rise to more than 106 degrees within 10 to 15 minutes and can cause death or permanent disabilities.

The warning signs are hot dry skin, strong, rapid pulse, not sweating, throbbing headache and unconsciousness.

While heat exhaustion is milder, but it can eventually lead to heat stroke. Heat exhaustion can develop over a period of days when a person is exposed to high temperatures and not getting enough fluids.

Warning signs include dizziness, headache, vomiting, and a weak, rapid pulse.

To stay safe in the heat doctors recommend people check their medications before they go outside.

"Medications for blood pressure, medications for personality issues, medications for something such as for allergies that can also stop you from sweating," Dr. Thomas Calvery from Huntsville Hospital said.

Not sweating can lead to heat-related illness. It's also important to stay hydrated.

"Drink plenty of fluids, it doesn't matter if it's water, Gatorade, or Powerade," dr. Calvert said.

And take a break in the shade once in a while. Another thing to the keep in mind, children and the elderly are the most likely to be susceptible to heat-related illnesses.