MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire Friday morning in the central community of Madison County.

WHNT’s Jeff Gray reports crews responded around 4:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Everett Road off Ryland Pike.

Thankfully, no one was inside. Crews were able to make contact with the homeowners. The family was on vacation.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Drivers, be aware while driving through the area as there are crew members.