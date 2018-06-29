Decatur’s General Electric announces plant expansion, brings 250 jobs
DECATUR, Ala. — A River City’s appliance manufacturing plans on bringing a major economic development project to the area, according to a news conference announcement on June 29.
Decatur’s General Electric announces a $150 million plant expansion which will bring 250 jobs to the city. The expansion adds another 40,000 square feet. A spokesperson with GE says the investment will have a $2 billion impact and create 1000’s of jobs in the future.
Multiple city officials and state representatives are present among the crowd. They credit the people and culture for the development.