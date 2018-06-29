× Decatur’s General Electric announces plant expansion, brings 250 jobs

DECATUR, Ala. — A River City’s appliance manufacturing plans on bringing a major economic development project to the area, according to a news conference announcement on June 29.

Decatur’s General Electric announces a $150 million plant expansion which will bring 250 jobs to the city. The expansion adds another 40,000 square feet. A spokesperson with GE says the investment will have a $2 billion impact and create 1000’s of jobs in the future.

Multiple city officials and state representatives are present among the crowd. They credit the people and culture for the development.

Investment will have a $2 billion impact and create 1000's of jobs. pic.twitter.com/jpckFOljvg — Kelley Smith WHNT (@KelleySmithWHNT) June 29, 2018

Very jovial atmosphere here at the plant. Congressman Mo Brooks just took a moment to tout Alabama's football teams which was met by roaring applause. #RollTide #WarEagle — Kelley Smith WHNT (@KelleySmithWHNT) June 29, 2018

Politicians credit culture and people at plant for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/pg1syzTM1Y — Kelley Smith WHNT (@KelleySmithWHNT) June 29, 2018

Expansion will add 40k square feet to Decatur plant. — Kelley Smith WHNT (@KelleySmithWHNT) June 29, 2018