BOAZ, Ala. — The Boaz Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection to an assault that took place in Boaz.

Police say Justin Keith Baugh also has several outstanding warrants out for his arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call authorities at 256-593-2325, 256-593-6842 or directly message Boaz Police on their Facebook page.