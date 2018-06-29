Amendment XXI reaches settlement with property owners over unpaid rent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After more than eight years an upscale downtown bar is closing. The owners of Amendment XXI posted a message about the closure on the bar's Facebook page.

The bar will close for good on Saturday, June 30th. The co-owners, J. Breck Robinson and John A. Robinson III, posted the following about the closure. "It has been an amazing ride, but we feel that it is simply time to pass the baton to the other exceptional bars and restaurants that have come about since our inception to take Downtown HSV to even higher heights."

What the Facebook post doesn't say is that the owners are being evicted for allegedly failing to pay rent. A bench trial has been set for June 29, according to court documents.

On Friday, a bench trial was held and a settlement was made.

Sources said the owners of Amendment XXI must pay Jeff Benton Properties a little over $50,000 by July 5th as part of the settlement.

Jeff Benton properties was seeking $55,000 of the past due rent.

Sources say the owners of Amendment XXI must also vacate the property by July 5th. It's six days after their official last day of business.