ATHENS, Ala. – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two victims were found shot on Airfield Street around 8 p.m.

Authorities say one person was pronounced dead, a second victim was transported by MedFlight to Huntsville hospital.

Officials are searching for a “short heavyset Hispanic” man in connection to the investigation.

BREAKING: 2nd shooting victim aboard MedFlight to Huntsville. Investigators are looking for a short heavyset Hispanic male suspect who fled the scene, last seen wearing a gray shirt, no further description. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) June 30, 2018

BREAKING: 2 male victims were found shot on Airfield Street shortly after 8:00 this evening. One victim was pronounced dead, the other was transported with critical injury. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) June 30, 2018

Shooting occurred at this residence in the mobile home park on Airfield Street. pic.twitter.com/Ta4eHF0jAm — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) June 30, 2018