Thomas Hubbard found guilty of capital murder for the 2016 death of Kijana Freeman

Posted 4:30 pm, June 28, 2018, by , Updated at 04:33PM, June 28, 2018

Thomas Charles Hubbard

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Another man has been found guilty of capital murder for the death of 19-year-old Kijana Freeman in March of 2016. A second teen was also injured in the shooting.

A Colbert County jury deliberated for just over an hour before returning a guilty verdict for Thomas Charles Hubbard. The jury will begin with the penalty phase of the case on Friday.

(Image: Kijana Freeman’s family)

Investigators say Freeman and the other victim were expecting to meet someone to sell an Xbox on March 1, 2016.  Instead, a white Dodge truck pulled up behind his car, two men jumped out and started firing shots with an assault-style rifle.

According to investigators, Thomas Hubbard believed Freeman stole an Xbox from him during a burglary and devised a plan to hurt Freeman. Hubbard is the third man of five to stand trial in connection with the investigation.