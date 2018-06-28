× Thomas Hubbard found guilty of capital murder for the 2016 death of Kijana Freeman

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Another man has been found guilty of capital murder for the death of 19-year-old Kijana Freeman in March of 2016. A second teen was also injured in the shooting.

A Colbert County jury deliberated for just over an hour before returning a guilty verdict for Thomas Charles Hubbard. The jury will begin with the penalty phase of the case on Friday.

Investigators say Freeman and the other victim were expecting to meet someone to sell an Xbox on March 1, 2016. Instead, a white Dodge truck pulled up behind his car, two men jumped out and started firing shots with an assault-style rifle.

According to investigators, Thomas Hubbard believed Freeman stole an Xbox from him during a burglary and devised a plan to hurt Freeman. Hubbard is the third man of five to stand trial in connection with the investigation.