Reward offered in Lauderdale County thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies are searching for the people responsible for thefts earlier this week. They stole some high ticket items and investigators would like to put cuffs on them.

The thefts took place from Oakley Equipment on Cloverdale Road just north of Florence in the early morning hours of Monday. From the time stamp on the surveillance video, the crooks hit just after 4:30.

Deputies say the truck in the video was stolen earlier in the morning. The thieves then used it to steal a zero turn mower still in its shipping crate.

Deputies recovered the abandoned truck on Wednesday and located the stolen mower Thursday morning in Colbert County, but the thieves have yet to be identified.

Reward money is being offered by both the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers and Oakley Equipment.

To get in on the reward money – pick up your phone and call or text the tip line. To speak with an operator dial (256)386-8685. If you would rather text, send a detailed message to 274637 (CRIMES). Your identity will be kept anonymous, and you will help get these people off the streets. Tips can also be submitted on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page.