NWS damage survey team determines 100 mph straight line wind event in Killingsworth Cove

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As homeowners pick up the pieces of their battered homes, the survey of what happened in Killingsworth Cove continues.

A National Weather Service Huntsville damage survey team says the storm on Killingsworth Cove Road in Madison County reached winds up to 100 miles per hour early Thursday afternoon, and these severe winds traveled for 3/4 of a mile through the cove.

Overnight, the Killingsworth Cove Volunteer Fire Department is using tarps to cover the damaged roofs. Officials are asking anyone who doesn’t live there to stay away.

“We hope that people will respect their privacy,” Craig Hill, Madison County Commissioner explained.

“Hoping everything is ok through the night. We will probably come back in the morning and try to help them clean up, and move on from there,” added Chief James Sandmeier of the Killingsworth Cove Volunteer Fire Department.

Below is additional information about the straight line wind event from the National Weather Service.