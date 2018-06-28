Missing: Cullman teen last seen June 27 at her home

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for the public’s help in searching for a 13-year-old last seen at her home on June 27.
Authorities say Daylee Ann Powell was reported missing Wednesday from her Cullman residence. She was last seen in a flowered top, blue denim vest and her hair in a French braid at her home.
Here is her description:
Hair – Red
Height – 5’3″
Weight -95 lbs
Eyes – Green
Skin details – mole on her neck and forehead
If you have any information that could help investigators please contact the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 735-2741 or call 911.