Missing: Cullman teen last seen June 27 at her home

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for the public’s help in searching for a 13-year-old last seen at her home on June 27.

Authorities say Daylee Ann Powell was reported missing Wednesday from her Cullman residence. She was last seen in a flowered top, blue denim vest and her hair in a French braid at her home.

Here is her description:

Hair – Red

Height – 5’3″

Weight -95 lbs

Eyes – Green

Skin details – mole on her neck and forehead

If you have any information that could help investigators please contact the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 735-2741 or call 911.